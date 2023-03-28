Lea Michele says son is ‘not out of woods yet’ after hospitalisation scare

Glee star Lea Michele’s toddler son, Ever Leo is getting better. On Saturday the 36-year-old actress shared an update on Ever, 2, after he was hospitalized earlier this week due to a “scary health issue.”

Michele was dressed in costume as she made a comeback to the Broadway stage after taking a break to care of Ever. In the Instagram Story she said, “I’m back at Funny Girl tonight. I’m really happy to be back.”

“It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he’s headed in a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful,” she continued, then adding that she was a little under the weather, explaining, “I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week.”

“But I’m really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family,” Michele concluded. “And I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it.”

Lea Michele to miss out on Funny Girl

- Advertisement -

Michele previously shared the news of her son’s health difficulties in an Instagram Story post earlier this week, writing, “I’m so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today.”

Showing a photo of her hand on Ever’s arm, she continued, “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

“I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength,” Michele added.

Michele welcomed her son, Ever Leo, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, in August 2020. The pair had tied the knot one year earlier in 2019.

Lea Michele then expressed her gratitude for all the ‘love’ and well wishes she had received over the past few days on social media.

- Advertisement -

Michele thanks everyone for their love

The Glee star expressed her thanks to everyone for their love and support. She truly appreciated the support.

To conclude the short reel, the actress then added, ‘For everyone who is here tonight, I’m really excited and we’re going to make it a good one. So, okay, I love you all.’ She then blew a quick kiss towards her camera before the clip ended.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts

No related posts.