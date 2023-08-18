Abigail Jo Shry threatens judge handling Trump case

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, has been taken into custody after she threatens a judge through a menacing message on the voicemail of a federal courthouse in Washington. Shry targeted the federal judge overseeing the ongoing criminal case involving former President Donald Trump. The audacious threat, laced with offensive language, has drawn nationwide attention.

According to court records, Shry’s message, laden with a racial slur, was aimed at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the high-profile election conspiracy case involving Trump.

The recorded threat reportedly included chilling lines such as “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.” But the shocking revelation didn’t end there; Shry is also accused of issuing a menacing ultimatum tied to the upcoming 2024 elections, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you.”

Additionally, Shry likewise threatens U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat in the race for Houston’s mayoral seat.

Shry made the call

Tracing the origin of the call, investigators linked Shry to the incident through her phone number. Subsequently, she confessed to having made the menacing call, as detailed in a criminal complaint.

- Advertisement -

A judge ordered Shry’s imprisonment, while the Houston public defender’s office is representing her in the case.

The incident shines a light on the contentious atmosphere surrounding the Trump-related legal proceedings. Notably, the former president has vocally criticized Judge Chutkan, labeling her as “highly partisan” and “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” due to her involvement in a separate case related to the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Tensions further intensified when Judge Chutkan imposed a protective order limiting the dissemination of evidence in the case, cautioning Trump’s legal team against resorting to internet-based strategies for defense.

As the legal saga continues to captivate the nation’s attention, the incident underscores the potential perils of inflammatory rhetoric amid high-stakes political and legal battles.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from

Related Posts