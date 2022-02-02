After failed driving licence ban for elderly, now driving schools?

- Advertisement -

The pandemic is apparently taking its toll on many Malaysians and institutions. The constant flip-flops from various authorities are among the famous examples.

This episode is reminiscent of the call by the police in Malaysia to revoke the driving licences of senior citizens.

The Men in Blue wanted to see a reduction in the number of accidents on Malaysian roads. It prompted former PM Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to intervene.

The nonagenarian had rejected the call by the police made in September last year. He then said many senior citizens are still able to drive safely even on major highways.

Datuk Azisman Alias, director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, stated that a motorist’s health was a contributing factor in accidents.

Alzheimer’s disease and eye problems, he says, are among the health issues that elderly drivers face.

Driving Schools

On Monday, the Malaysian Road Transport Department has stated that if a large number of their former students commit traffic violations, the licences of driving schools will be suspended or revoked.

Driving schools, on the other hand, are fighting back.

They claim they are not the ones who test the students. They say the RTD is the one that issues the licences.

RTD Director General Datuk Zailani Hashim stated that the transition would be accomplished by placing a code on the driving licence.

This will allow the authorities to determine where the traffic offenders received their training.

Human Error

Statistics from the police force’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department and the RTD show 80 percent of road accidents were caused by human error.

In 2018, some driving schools were cutting operational costs by hiring unlicensed instructors to teach learner drivers.

These uncertified “driving instructors” never completed the RTD’s mandatory two-week training.

The authority requires instructors to be “seasoned drivers” with a clean driving record. The department was putting a stop to driving schools that hired these instructors.

