AI is causing anxiety for many people

People are getting really anxious that AI might be taking over their jobs. According to Rest of the World magazine in China, video game illustrators are already being put out of work by their digital counterparts, while some publishers are busy experimenting with AI.

Goldman Sachs recently predicted that AI may automate 300 million jobs.

Columbia University career coach and lecturer Carolyn Montrose said, “It is normal to feel anxiety about the impact of AI because its evolution is fluid, and there are many unknown application factors.

Montrose also feels that one should not be anxious about it but instead, be empowered to learn about it and use it to your advantage.

Easier said than done for many though as just a week after asking its writers to incorporate AI tools like ChatGPT, Insider laid off 10 per cent of its staff.

- Advertisement -

“As you know, our industry has been under significant pressure for more than a year. The economic headwinds that have hurt many of our clients and partners are also affecting us. “Unfortunately, to keep our company healthy and competitive, we need to reduce the size of our team. The reduction would affect about 10 percent of the publication’s workforce.”

Similarly Insider editor in chief Nich Carlson also seems to be riding the AI wave saying that tools like ChatGPT made his writing faster and better.

“I’ve spent many hours working with ChatGPT, and I can already tell having access to it is going to make me a better global editor-in-chief for Insider. My takeaway after a fair amount of experimentation with ChatGPT is that generative AI can make all of you better editors, reporters and producers too.”

People advisory services business EY’s consultancy’s Stefanie Coleman says the future workforce will not be binary. It will always require a combination of humans and robots.

- Advertisement -

“Humans will always have a role to play in business by performing the important work that robots cannot. This kind of work typically requires innate human qualities, such as relationship building, creativity and emotional intelligence,” she says. “Recognising the unique value of humans in the workforce, when compared to machines, is an important step in navigating the fears that surround this topic.”

Read More News

Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts