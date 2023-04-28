JUSTICE DELAYED? Elizabeth Holmes’ last-minute appeal granted

Fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has managed to momentarily evade prison after being granted a last-minute amnesty one day before the scheduled commencement of her 11-year sentence.

The convicted fraudster was previously expected to report to prison on Thursday but will remain free a little longer while the court considers her last-minute appeal.

Holmes was penalized last November after she was convicted months earlier on numerous charges of deceiving stockholders while managing the now-defunct blood-testing startup. Earlier this month, her request to remain free while she appeals her conviction was denied by a judge, setting her up to report to prison on April 27.

Elizabeth Putting A Brave Front

Up until now, the mom-of-two had been putting on a courageous demeanor, going about her daily life as if nothing is troubling her.

Elizabeth and her partner Billy Evans were seen doing everything they can to ensure that life goes on as normally as possible right up to the time she must swap her designer duds for a prison jumpsuit.

Holmes was scheduled to leave her $ 9 million beachside home in San Diego and give herself up to federal authorities by 2 pm Thursday to begin her sentence at a federal lock-up most likely 1,800 miles away in Bryan, Texas.

DailyMail.com caught up with the couple in the SoCal city on Tuesday afternoon as they walked their kids barefoot near their home.

Hotel heir Evans carried son William, 2, while Holmes carefully snuggled tiny Invicta, the daughter she gave birth to in February.

Perhaps showing her state of mind, the couple named the little girl after the Latin word for invincible. It can also mean unconquered.

Delaying tactic?

- Advertisement - The association for criminal defense lawyers has requested a new trial for Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, stating that prosecutors violated Rule 16 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure by disclosing the identity of a key witness just five weeks before the trial’s opening arguments. It remains unclear whether this request will have any effect on the ongoing trial.

And the plot thickens.

