Airport worker dies after being sucked into the engine of a plane

An airport worker at San Antonio’s international airport in Texas, United States died after being sucked into the engine of a plane.

The Guardian reported according to one source that the worker had “intentionally stepped in front of the live engine” on the jet and police are investigating that.

The worker’s identity has not been divulged but officials say he was ingested into the engine which was running at the time.

The airport worker died at 10.25 pm on June 23rd as the Delta Airlines jet had just arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing to an arrival gate.

Airport worker death

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials say that “The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information-gathering process at this point.”

- Advertisement -

Unifi Aviation who provides workers to handle ground operations for Delta and other airlines employed the worker who was killed. The company also said that its initial investigation showed that the worker’s death was “unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies”.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information at this time,” said Unifi in a statement.

The San Antonio police officers and firefighters responded swiftly to the incident and the NTSB has also joined the investigation into the worker’s death and is expected to release a preliminary report with more details in the coming days.

On 31st December 2022 a similar incident had occurred in Montgomery, Alabama when Courtney Edwards, a mother of three walked in front of one of the engines of the plane despite being warnings being issued by the company to all its workers that it was dangerous to walk in front of a plane when the engines were on during the time it is cooling down.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez breaks up with Zayn Malik, dumps Gigi, Dua Lipa

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts