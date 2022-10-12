Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya shower love on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Actors Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s latest episode.

The KBC host and veteran actor turned 80 on October 11. While wife Jaya and son Abhishek surprised Amitabh on the KBC 14 set, his daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan sent him birthday wishes via a video message.

Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and grandson Agastya Nanda also shared their birthday wishes virtually. Also read: Jaya Bachchan cheers up emotional Amitabh Bachchan, offers him sweets as she and Abhishek Bachchan surprise him on KBC

The veteran actor had no idea about the birthday special planned by the show and his family and was seen getting emotional and holding back tears as his family and friends showered him with praise and love in their sweet birthday tributes.

One of the most special moments in the show came, of Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan.

The mother-daughter duo began by greeting ‘pa (father)’ and ‘dadaji (grandfather)’ with folded hands and a namaste.

They then said together, “Aapko janadin ki bohut, bohut shubhkamnaye, hum par hamesha apka ashirvad bana rahe, dher sara pyar (wishing you a very happy birthday, may we always have your blessings, sending you lots of love).”

Amitabh and Jaya could be seen getting emotional listening to Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya’s sweet birthday message.

In the special KBC 14 episode, Jaya also showered Amitabh with love as she surprised him on set. After the two hugged each other, they took a trip down memory lane as family photos from their earlier days, and from Shweta and Abhishek’s childhood, played on screen.

At one point, Jaya caressed his face, and wished Amitabh, “Happy birthday, husband”. She then said in Hindi, ” I know everyone loves Amit ji a lot, I don’t know if I love him any less or more, but I too love him a lot.” Abhishek also played videos messages of fans, who wished Amitabh on his milestone birthday.

During the KBC 14 special episode, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that they had been planning Amitabh’s birthday surprise for a few days and it was difficult to keep it a secret from the veteran actor.

He also said that he and mom Jaya were ready at 6 am on the day of the shoot, but could not come out of their rooms, before Amitabh left home for the KBC 14 set. Abhishek added that they reached the set and hid till the time they were called on the show.

