Al Pacino, 83 expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

The Godfather star Al Pacino will soon be a father of four. People reported that Pacino, 82 and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29 are expecting a baby and she is 8 months pregnant. Media outlet TMZ initially broke the news.

The couple were first linked in April 2022. Rumours started when they were photographed having dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Age gap not a problem

According to Page Six sources, the couple started seeing each other during the pandemic. She usually dates very rich older men. Alfallah has been with Pacino for some time and they get along very well.

The age gap is not a problem despite him being older than her father. The source added that Alfallah moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd and she comes from a family with money.

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Al Pacino’s fourth child

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant who is an acting coach. With his ex-partner Beverly D’Angelo, he has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia. D’Angelo and Pacino dated from 1997 to 2003. Meanwhile, this appears to be Alfallah’s first child.

Previously, Alfallah was linked to Mick Jagger, who was 74 at the time, and she was just 22. She was also linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

A film about John F Kennedy’s murder

As for upcoming projects, together with Viggo Mortensen, and John Travolta, Pacino will feature in David Mamet’s Assassination, a film about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy. Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love will also star in the movie. The movie will start production in Canada in September.

