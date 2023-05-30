Woke media calling Conservatives BOYCOTTING Target Bud Light ECONOMIC TERRORISTS

In the land of the free, many would assume that spending your money on what you want should be something that is normal. However, when conservatives are having enough of the woke ideologies that are creeping their way into everyone’s lives, it is a form of terrorism. Twitter users are vehemently disagreeing that they should continue supporting Target and Bud Light

According to Fox News, Target finds itself in a precarious position during Pride Month, experiencing substantial financial losses. On MSNBC, Professor Justin Wolfers makes a controversial statement. He is suggesting that the company is either acting out of fear or falling victim to what he describes as “economic terrorism.”

Prof. Wolfers states that Target’s actions can be seen in two ways. One way is they are being cowardly, using protection and diversion as an excuse to make a weak decision. Following that, the other way is that they genuinely care about their employees’ well-being and have faced credible threats.

He goes on to say that these boycotts are translating to economic terrorism.

Twitter users respond to Prof Wolfer’s statement on Target suffering from economic terrorism

One of the most powerful ways “we the people” can voice out opinion is with our dollars. Ignore any discouragement when it comes to voting with your dollars. Your dollars your choice. — Ricky James (@RickyJa56396441) May 30, 2023

One Twitter user even states that it is one of the more powerful ways for Americans to voice out their opinions. Furthermore, those who are discouraging others to vote with their wallets should think otherwise.

Bruh – people don’t want Dick pockets in their young daughters clothes marketed with rainbows. It’s called capitalism. Wake up — CODBurger🦥 (@touchin62797795) May 30, 2023

Following that, there are woke Twitter users that state this is indeed an issue. He claims that this is a supercharge MAGA propaganda campaign to drop down the share prices of companies that are “accepting” towards others. However, another user states that they’d prefer the superstore they shop at did not sell tuck friendly clothes for children.

This isn’t about intolerance on the right, it’s about the unceasing, ever changing, increasingly radical and outlandish demands of the woke mob. Anyone who doesn’t adhere to their ideology is branded a bigot. They crossed the line when they started going after children . — Mike Russell for Atlanta (@mikerussellatl) May 30, 2023

Others state that this whole boycott is not the intolerance from the right wingers, but it is the overstepping woke left that is the problem. The term agree to disagree exists for a reason. If you don’t agree with a radicalized woke individual, you’ll have a new bigot label on your forehead. Many are calling this boycott simple capitalism.

