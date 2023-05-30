Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoy Casual Romance, No Strings Attached

Reality star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet have been seeing each other without putting a label on the relationship. According to a source who reported to People, the 25-year-old star and Chalamet, 27 meet up whenever they are both in her native Los Angeles home.

The source said that the makeup mogul enjoys dating but her main focus is being a mother. It was also reported that their relationship is “not serious.” In mid-April, People said that the duo met earlier this year at an event in Europe.

Jenner Getting To Know Chalamet

Sources reported during that time that Jenner and Chalamet were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The pair spent every week and had a lot to chat about. Nevertheless, Jenner just wants to date without pressure.

Back in April, the pair were first romantically linked when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was tipped off about their relationship.

- Advertisement -

Jenner and Chalamet met at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January. Jenner had split up with Travis Scott in December before meeting the Oscar-nominated actor.

Us Weekly reported that they have been in contact daily whether it be talking, texting or FaceTime. An insider told the outlet that they have a really fun and flirty exchange between them and Timothee makes Kylie smile.

Different from past relationships

Jenner enjoys spending time with the actor and is seeing where the relationship goes. ‘It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun,’ an insider shared to Entertainment Tonight.

The pair met up weeks ago after Chalamet attended an art show in Santa Monica.

An insider told that Chalamet left the event, and was ‘looking around anxiously’ while ‘texting constantly on his phone.’

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Billie Eilish calls out ‘bozos’ who shame her for what she wears

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts