Billie Eilish calls out ‘bozos’ who shame her for what she wears

Billie Eilish says anyone who calls her out for her choice of clothes is a ‘bozo’ and are “women-hating ass weirdos.”

In a series of Instagram stories Eilish refused to be criticized for her style evolution. She said she wanted to take a moment to address comments she had received in a letter.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman. Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting. I am CHANGED and am a sellout.

You guys are true idiots,” wrote Eilish calling her critics bozos.

Eilish vs Bozos

Eilish has admitted that she had always worn baggy clothes in the early days of her music career because she had body image issues and felt physically more comfortable in such attire.

She told Dazed magazine in 2020. “The only reason I did it was cos I hated my body,” she said. She didn’t want anyone to have an opinion on how she looked.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

Of late however her style evolution has become ultra feminine with her latest look being a sheer, black custom Simone Rocha gown that she wrote to the 2023 Met Gala.

She also said that women were not one dimensional and had different facets.

“Did you know that women are multifaceted. Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things. Feminists does not equal weakness,” she said.

She also told her followers that it was perfectly normal to want to express yourself differently at different stages in life.

She ended her comments by saying her naysayers were “Women-hating ass weirdos.”

The photo above is from Instagram

