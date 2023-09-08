Al Pacino breaks up with Noor Alfallah months after she gives birth

Al Pacino is now at the heart of a custody battle for his new born child after breaking up with his 29 year old partner Noor Alfallah.

Pacino broke up with her just months after she gave birth and is now embroiled in custody battle for his three-month old son Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Noor, 29 has filed for full physical custody of their child saying that Pacino should have ‘reasonable visitation’ in her legal documentation.

The couple started their relationship in April 2022 and Noor gave birth to Roman on June 6 at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Noor also said that she will agree to Pacino being involved in crucial decisions regarding her son when it comes to issues like education, religion and medical treatment.

Noor Alfallah and Pacino also signed a ‘voluntary declaration of parentage’ in her filing after Roman’s birth. This document helps to prove that Pacino is the father of the child.

- Advertisement -

Pacino has three other children. He has 22-year-old twins with Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter with Jan Tarrant.

Noor wants Al to cover her legal expenses in relation to the custody battle and is also asking for child support and earnings allocation. A specified amount for child support has also not been listed. However seeing as Pacino is worth $120 million, it is expected that the amount he is required to pay is going to be significant.

Being stuck in a custody battle is nothing new for the Scarface actor as way back in 2004 he went through the same thing with his ex-partner Beverly D’Angelo for the custody of his twins Anton and Olivia. At that time his lawyer, Martin Wasser had said of D’Angelo, “For every extra hour Al wants to spend with the children, she wants to be paid more money.”

The 29-year-old UCLA graduate seems to like significantly older men having previously dated Mick Jagger and Clint Eastwood as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

X users agree that Harvard ranks as the worst learning institution for freedom of speech

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts

No related posts.