X users agree that Harvard ranks as the worst learning institution for freedom of speech 

The woke culture is heavily against the freedom of speech for conservative Americans. Furthermore, users believe that learning institutions like Harvard are not allowing the voices of conservatives to shine. It appears that the woke ideology is only tolerant to those who believe in the same things they do.

The New York Post states, in the 2023 free speech rankings by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), Harvard University is the worst school for free speech. Furthermore, the assessment deems Harvard’s state of free speech “abysmal”.

Despite its academic prestige, Harvard received a dismal 0.00-point rating on a 100-point scale, lagging behind the next-worst school by 11 points. Director Sean Stevens remarks, “Harvard consistently ranks near the bottom in our assessments.” However, most X users are not in shock at all with this ranking.

Harvard ranks worst for freedom of speech

The people at the most powerful schools in America believe in censorship and violence to force their ideology. What could go wrong? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 6, 2023

Apparently, according to some X users, they claim that students who voice out anything against the woke ideology are receiving a penalty for doing so. In addition to this, X users state that those controlling these learning institutions are believing in censorship and forcing their ideologies down to others.

Following that, according to the Harvard Crimson, over 80% of their students identify as liberals. A mere 1.46% are conservatives though. However, the survey was done by 476 students and only 333 out of that completed it. Despite this, it is pretty clear that the university is very liberal.

the mark of a serious academic institution is THE TOTAL ABSENCE OF ALL CENSORSHIP where everything can b submitted to critical analysis/one to avoid — william haymes (@geronimo100) September 7, 2023

In addition to this, X users state that conservatives should avoid the learning institution and go elsewhere to continue on with their studies. They state that those who would dare counter the woke ideology would suffer from the consequences of their beliefs. However, for those who are conservative and in said learning institution, it would be wise to keep your head down.

Not very free then unfortunately — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 6, 2023

Others are calling out the woke ideology for its narrow description of free speech. X users state that this would mean it is no longer free speech. Regardless, it is alright to have different opinions from one and another, but it is peculiar to completely silence those who disagree with another’s opinions.

