Mayor Adams un-wokes himself by saying migrants will destroy NYC, conservatives telling him Trump was right all along 

Typically, Democrats are pro having migrants coming into America. However, in an ironic twist, he is now backing down on his words as they appear to be “destroying” the city. Furthermore, he is blaming Biden for not doing much towards this crisis. It seems that Democrats only love migrants when they’re not living in their cities.

According to the New York Post, during a town hall event on the Upper West Side, Mayor Eric Adams expresses his deep concern over the escalating migrant crisis in New York City. Following that, he warns that it could have devastating consequences for the city. Adams then went on to criticise President Biden for not providing the necessary federal support to address the issue.

In addition to this, the mayor emphasises that despite his multiple pleas, there has been no assistance forthcoming. He highlights that over the past year, New York City has seen an influx of more than 110,000 migrants. The lack of a resolution to this crisis is causing growing apprehension among its residents.

Mayor Adams UN-WOKES himself, conservatives saying TRUMP is RIGHT all along

No one feels sorry for them, they deserve it. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) September 7, 2023

X users are not sharing any sympathies to the Democrats who initially thought it was a good idea to bring thousands of migrants to America. Furthermore, users state that this is exactly what the Democrats are voting for. Conservatives claim that during Trump’s rule, major cities did not have crisis after crisis and that law and order was there.

Migrants are awesome…when there's a plan to help them assimilate. My family immigrated here in the 1970's but had jobs waiting. I have MANY friends who did the same. But dumping poor people by the hundreds of thousands in the middle of urban America is a recipe for disaster. — Mr. Nobody (@MrNobod25302774) September 7, 2023

However, when bringing in migrants who can contribute to American society, it would help the country more than anyone would think. Despite this, the Democrats seemingly brought the less fortunate and ones with less qualifications to the country. The latter will obviously cause problems to most average Americans.

As well, no one is talking about the money Texans had to pay in higher prices and taxes to foot the bill of these costs in dealing with all the issues and illegals. It's not a sanctuary area, yet we had to pay for it and deal with it. They virtue signal until it hits them, AND — DDover61 (@TimeToWakeup62) September 7, 2023

Following that, X users are saying that states like Texas have been suffering from this crisis for the longest time. However, these woke cities claim that it is actually a good thing. Now, when they are dealing with the brunt of the situation, they are complaining heavily. Unfortunately, New York City’s residents are the ones voting for this idea, and they will have to brace the consequences of their actions.

