Alcoholism: Katy Perry has been sober for five weeks

Popstar Katy Perry shared that she has been five weeks sober from alcohol. She made a pact with her fiance Orlando Bloom to quit drinking for three months.

The American Idol judge attended New York’s Mister Paradise bar on Monday for a curated cocktail event. Thankfully it was stocked with De Soi, the singer’s line of non-alcoholic beverages.

Five weeks of sobriety

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today… I’ve been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit,” Perry said, pretending to cry.

Perry was accompanied by her fellow ‘American Idol’ judges, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest.

At one point, Bryan asked the ‘Hot N Cold’ singer if she would cave in and have one alcoholic drink.

Making a promise

“No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months,” she said.

Instead, Perry shared her recipe for the non-alcoholic cocktail “Golden Ticket”, which includes one can of “Golden Hour”, one of the many flavors in her De Soi line. The cocktail also includes mint leaves and cucumber over ice. The De Soi flavor is a citrusy herbal concoction.

Perry and Bloom’s no-alcohol challenge began one month after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 46, got candid about the ups and downs in the couple’s relationship.

Different career choices

“We’re in two very different pools,” the Carnival Row star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with the musician, told Flaunt Magazine in February of the duo’s different career choices. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

The England native — who shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — noted that he and his “baby mama and life partner” Perry have each other’s best interests at heart.

Never a dull moment

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” Bloom explained. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 after three years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, more than a year later.

