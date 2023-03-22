Alexander Skarsgard welcomes first baby with girlfriend

Alexander Skarsgard and Tuva Novotny deserve congratulations! The actor, 46 confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they just welcomed their first child together. He shared the news at the Season 4 Premiere of Succession.

“Thank you very much,” Skarsgård said when congratulated on the newest addition to his family.

The “Big Little Lies” alum also showed off a stuffed animal he received on the red carpet, a potential gift for his little one back home.

The actor didn’t, however, divulge any details about the baby’s name or sex. Back in November, the couple raised eyebrows after they were spotted out and about with a baby stroller in New York City.

Skarsgard looks for humour in a lover

While the couple has kept their relationship private, Skarsgrd previously told PEOPLE that the first thing he looks for in a partner is a sense of humour.

In 2009, he explained that a sense of humour is essential. It is critical to be both funny and intelligent.

During a sit-down interview with Chelsea Handler in 2017, he expressed his desire to become a father one day.

“I want to smack my father. “He had eight, so I guess I should get cracking,” he joked after the comedian asked if he wanted to have children. “My father is 65 years old and had a child four years ago. My birthday is in the 1970s. My father had in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, in the 2000s, and in 2010.”

He gave a tease to the drama

On the critically-lauded HBO drama, Skarsgard plays Lukas Matsson, a savvy tech CEO whose streaming company, GoJo, is merging with Logan Roy’s Waystar Royco. The actor, who joined the series in season 3, had a difficult time articulating how Succession fans will react to the ending of the final episode but offered an intriguing tease.

“It’s hard to say [how viewers will react]. I think it’s tremendously well-written this season. I can’t say, like, ‘You’ll be satisfied,'” Skarsgard said honestly. “People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more.”

