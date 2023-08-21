Alexandr&Co. Celebrates Singapore’s 58th National Day with an Exclusive Offer on its Silk Sericin Seriguard Moisturizer!

In a delightful celebration of Singapore’s 58th National Day, Alexandr&Co., the luxury skincare brand developed in Singapore and made in Japan, is thrilled to announce an exciting promotion for all beauty enthusiasts in the nation. To mark this special occasion, Alexandr&Co. is offering a generous discount of SGD 85 on its luxurious full-sized Silk Sericin Seriguard Moisturizer, making it an irresistible deal priced at only SGD 100, instead of its original SGD 185.

The story of silk and sericin dates back thousands of years to ancient China, where Empress Leizu stumbled upon the marvel of silk while playing with silk cocoons in her courtyard. Little did she know that her accidental discovery would lead to developing a valued commodity worldwide. The discover also let to the creation of the Silk Road, a network of roads traversing to several regions and countries, forever changing the course of history.

The Story of Silk Sericin

Sericin, the protein derived from silkworms, has been traditionally considered a waste product during silk production. However, in 2012, modern scientific research has unveiled its remarkable properties, including its potential application in skincare, wound healing, and tissue regeneration.

Alexandr&Co.’s Silk Sericin Seriguard Moisturizer harnesses the power of sericin, combining it with other potent anti-ageing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen peptides, retinoids, and super ceramide complex. This lightweight yet powerful moisturiser aims to provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin, while also promoting improved blood flow and assisting in healing wrinkles, scars, and inflammation.

58th National Day Celebration

The National Day promotion allows all Singaporeans to experience the benefits of this unique silk sericin formulation at an exclusive discounted price. Instead of the regular retail price of SGD 185, customers can now purchase the Silk Sericin Seriguard Moisturizer for only SGD 100, a fantastic opportunity to pamper their skin with this premium skincare product.

The offer will be available from August 1 until August 31, 2023, making it the perfect time for Singaporeans to take advantage of this incredible deal. To redeem the discount, customers can either visit the Alexandr&Co. flagship counter in Isetan Scott’s premium skincare department and present their national identification card or purchase online at www.alexandr-co.com and apply the promotional code ‘NDP85’ during checkout.

Alexandr&Co. takes pride in providing luxurious skincare products that cater to diverse skincare needs. Their range includes products priced between SGD 94 to SGD 269, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy the benefits of their unique formulations.

With the National Day promotion, Alexandr&Co. aims to express its gratitude to the people of Singapore for their continuous support. This exclusive offer presents an ideal opportunity for customers to try out the Silk Sericin Seriguard Moisturizer and experience the luxurious feel and nourishment it brings to the skin.

For more information, please visit www.alexandr-co.com.

