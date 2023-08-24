Amanda Bynes spotted in public for the first time since rehab

After spending some time in a residential mental health treatment facility, Amanda Bynes has started reemerging in public. The actress, known for her role in “Easy A,” was captured on video out in Orange County, California, during the weekend. She was observed leaving a store and waiting on the sidewalk while holding a shopping bag.

Bynes has reportedly transitioned to a “minimal supervision group” within the treatment center. This designation permits her to leave the facility during specific hours. Sources from TMZ indicate that Bynes intends to remain at the center for the foreseeable future as she continues focusing on her personal growth and mental well-being.

Receiving treatment

In early July, the former “All That” cast member checked herself into an inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County. Prior to this, she had been undergoing outpatient treatment in Los Angeles.

Bynes had been scheduled to participate in a reunion of the “All That” cast at the ’90s Con event in March 2023. This would have marked her first public appearance since her conservatorship ended in March 2022. Expressing her excitement about the event, she mentioned her eagerness to meet fans and reconnect with her fellow cast members. Bynes first gained fame as a young actor on the Nickelodeon comedy series and subsequently starred in her own show, “The Amanda Show.”

Unable to attend ’90s Con

Unexpectedly, Bynes withdrew from the ’90s Con event due to an undisclosed illness. During the event, her former co-star Kel Mitchell asked the audience to send their well wishes to Bynes for her recovery.

Shortly after the ’90s Con event, reports surfaced that Bynes had been placed on a psychiatric hold. Allegedly, she was found walking naked in downtown Los Angeles. An eyewitness informed TMZ that she flagged down a car and explained that she was going through a psychiatric episode. Following this concerning incident, Bynes received three weeks of treatment at a mental health facility before transitioning to outpatient care.

