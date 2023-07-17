Sleep Divorce: 43% of American adults sleep in another room from their partners

A poll conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that sleep divorce is practiced by 43% of millennials, 33% of members of Generation X, 28% of members of Generation Z, and 22% of baby boomers.

Sleep divorce

A sleep divorce is the term for the practice of sleeping apart. It is intended to assist you go asleep and remain asleep without interruptions like snoring, missing covers, or early alarms.

The AASM released a statement on Monday from Dr. Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the organization. “We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships,” she said

It’s not surprising that some couples opt to sleep apart for their general well-being because getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for both health and happiness, Khosla continued.

The phrase “sleep divorce,” according to Khosla, “really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when necessary,” despite the fact that it may sound harsh.

Benefits of sleeping separately

According to Dr. Erin Flynn-Evans, a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, “there are benefits for some partners to sleep separately.”

Studies show that one spouse’s sleep issue might have an adverse effect on the other sleeper; for instance, when one partner has insomnia, the other often wakes up at the same time.

Similar to this, different chronotypes between bed mates—for example, one is a night owl while the other is an early bird—can have a detrimental influence on both couples’ sleep.

Whether couples are honest with themselves, they will probably be able to tell whether there is an issue, according to Dr. Daniel Shade, a sleep expert at Allegheny Health Network, who previously spoke to CBS Pittsburgh.

But if there are no sleep issues, Shade said, “by all means, sleeping in the same bed is better.”

