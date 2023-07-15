Disney World has never been so empty before

It looks like Disney World isn’t as popular as it used to be. In fact people say it has never been so empty. Travel analysts say the Independent Day weekend was the slowest in nearly a decade at Disney World, Orlando.

In fact the resort is even offering discounts for Christmas which is typically a peak period. The reason for this is quite likely price hikes and changes to park operations. It’s other divisions are doing just as badly from streaming losses to executive succession with a political issue involving Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney World: High Prices

Park rides also have lower wait times. Touring Plans tour agency said that July 4 was the third-slowest day in the last year.

In 2019 the wait time for a ride at the Magic Kingdom was 47 minutes, during the pandemic it shrunk to 31 minutes and this year the average wait time is 27 minutes.

“It something that nobody would have predicted -just unfathomable,” says Len Testa, a computer scientist who runs Touring Plans.

Tour agents say the high theme park prices, Florida’s sweltering heat and the allure of visiting Europe and other places has made people less interested in Disney World.

Mickey Travels, a travel agency based in Windermere, Fla co-founder Greg Antonelle said, “From what we’re seeing with our bookings, that pent-up demand has somewhat transitioned to cruises and Europe.”

In addition there is nothing new going on at Disney World in Florida other than a revamp of the Splash Mountain ride at both Florida and California. In Paris and Hong Kong, attractions based on the film Frozen are in the pipeline while Zootopia will open in Shanghai soon.

New Theme Park

Also it is possible that people are holding off visiting Disney World as a new theme park is set to open in 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Atlanta based senior planner and marketing director for Pixie Travel Stephanie Oprea said that costs are making travelers second guess spending.

“People might be a little bit fatigued with price increases based on the economy at the moment,” said Oprea.

