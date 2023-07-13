Liberals and conservatives ATTACKING CNN for PUBLICALLY MISGENDERING Dylan Mulvaney 

The level of transphobia in America is at an all time high, this is of course from the perspective of a liberal. However, conservatives are showing their intolerance towards some of the members that are in the trans community involving themselves with children. Furthermore, it seems that CNN is in hot waters for misgendering Dylan Mulvaney on a live broadcast recently.

The New York Post states, CNN is facing criticism for using the incorrect pronouns when referring to Dylan Mulvaney. Furthermore, this was during a segment on the controversy surrounding Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light.

Following that, correspondent Ryan Young did not use Mulvaney’s pronouns preference and was also mispronouncing her first name. Young was referring to Mulvaney as “he” instead of using the appropriate “she.”

This misgendering and mispronunciation is now intensifying the backlash against Bud Light, resulting in a significant decline in sales. However, ever since the incident happened, CNN did offer their apologies regarding the situation.

CNN correspondent misgendering Dylan Mulvaney

Wait a minute! Is CNN actually conceding that if you’ve got a penis, then you’ve got to be a dude? Someone notify Websters! — American Gal (@americangl) July 12, 2023

Conservatives are stating the irony that “woke” media like CNN are always siding individuals like Dylan Mulvaney. However, this time they are doing the contrary. Some conservatives are stating that the definition now needs changing as an individual with male organs should not have the classification as a female.

God forbid a white man is offended. 🙄 — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) July 12, 2023

In addition to this, several Twitter users are also misgendering the transgender influencer. Some of them state that it is now wrong to offend a White man. There are several trolls arguing with conservatives stating that women are jealous of individuals like Mulvaney as she would look “better” than them.

Just because twitter made transphobia ok doesn’t make you not an asshole. — Fascism opposer (@twothenumbertoo) July 12, 2023

Some individuals are claiming that Mulvaney should be labeled as a man. Twitter users are claiming that they have been misgendering her as a woman all this while and should apologize for that. However, liberals are stating that it is not okay to be openly transphobic to individuals regardless if Twitter is making it easier to do so.

