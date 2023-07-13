Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie legal battle over Château Miraval heats up

The legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie previously owned, is picking up steam once more.

According to a complaint acquired by USA TODAY, new documents filed in California court on Monday accused Pitt of pillaging and husking the Château’s assets in an effort to maintain control of the property.

Château Miraval new complaint

Nouvel, which owns what was formerly Jolie’s 50% ownership in the winery, filed the latest grievance. Nouvel was Jolie’s previous investment company, while 50% of it is owned by Pitt’s business, Mondo Bongo.

A $350 million damage award is sought by Nouvel alleging that Pitt masterminded a successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval, despite a lack of a controlling ownership interest.

Pitt allegedly froze Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom, the organization claimed.

Further, they claimed that Pitt allegedly squandered business funds and spent “millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio,” the documents specified.

Attorneys for Nouvel asserted that after Jolie sold Nouvel in October 2021, Pitt’s “misconduct” escalated.

“Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business,” the filing reads.

“He said, She said”

When Pitt and Jolie bought the Château together in 2008, they decided not to sell before deciding on the move, according to Pitt’s complaint, which was filed in February 2022.

Jolie retaliated with a countersuit, claiming that they never agreed to it. In order to achieve “financial independence” from her former husband, she had to sell her share in the winery.

She also said that the decision was made to enable her to “have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives,” according to CNN.

