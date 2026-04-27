China, Mozambique deepen ties through shared development vision

From a once-impoverished mountain village in northwest China to the vast plains of southern Africa, a shared aspiration links China and Mozambique: development that delivers dignity and opportunity for all.

During his state visit to China from April 16 to 22, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo made a stop in Banyan Village in Qinghai Province, getting a glimpse into China’s poverty alleviation drive.

Once a barren settlement where “the land could not sustain its people,” Banyan has been transformed into a thriving rural community, with white-walled houses, paved roads and growing local industries. By leveraging its natural conditions, the village has developed distributed solar power, expanded forest coverage and adopted clean heating, charting a green path to prosperity.

Walking through the village, President Chapo learned how tailored policies and industry-driven approaches helped lift residents out of poverty. At a relocated household, he showed keen interest in traditional Tu ethnic embroidery, now a source of income for local women. The experience underscored a key lesson: development is most sustainable when it builds on local strengths and empowers communities.

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As President Chapo later wrote, such practices show how “structured policies can transform realities and create opportunities for all,” adding that improving people’s livelihoods remains a core commitment of his government.

This message resonates strongly in Mozambique. As one of Africa’s most promising renewable energy markets, the country possesses abundant solar and wind resources, alongside rich cultural and human capital. By adapting development models to local conditions, Mozambique has the potential to chart its own inclusive and sustainable growth path.

Beyond rural revitalization, President Chapo’s one-week long state visit in China also highlighted the broadening scope of China-Mozambique cooperation. He examined intelligent power solutions, observed cutting-edge engineering equipment in operation, and visited automated agricultural processing facilities, gaining first-hand insight into China’s industrial and technological strengths.

In Beijing, President Chapo met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a China-Mozambique community with a shared future in the new era. More than 20 cooperation documents were signed, covering areas such as Belt and Road cooperation, trade, agriculture, energy and people-to-people exchanges.