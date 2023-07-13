Tom Holland was ‘enslaved’ to alcohol podcast reveals

Following a particularly excessive holiday season in 2022, Holland noticed that during his commitment to a dry January, thoughts of drinking consumed his mind. This realization frightened him, leading him to acknowledge that he may have an issue with alcohol.

Being sober

Motivated by this revelation, Holland decided to extend his period of sobriety. However, he found it challenging to maintain in England, where socializing and alcohol were deeply intertwined. He felt isolated and struggled with the idea of socializing without consuming alcohol, making it difficult for him to go to pubs or dine out.

Moreover, Holland recognized the need to distance himself from friends in the rugby community, as their focus was heavily centred around alcohol consumption. This prompted him to question his own relationship with alcohol and why he felt so strongly compelled by it.

Improved living

By his 27th birthday on June 1st, Holland had successfully abstained from drinking for six months and declared that he was the happiest he had ever been. He experienced various benefits, such as improved sleep and enhanced coping mechanisms for everyday challenges.