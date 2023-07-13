Conservative may leave CALIFORNIA for them potentially PENALIZING parents who REFUSE to TRANSITION their KIDS 

California is a state where the wokeness is at its fullest point. Unfortunately, the streets are still full of homeless people and crime is not going anywhere. Furthermore, it seems that conservative parents may flee the state of California due to their new array of peculiar child policies. One of them is to enforce transitioning children, the other is to allow more leeway towards child traffickers by not giving them stricter sentencing.

Fox News states, an amendment to a California state bill is introducing a significant change regarding parental responsibility in custody battles. The amendment, known as AB 957, requires parents in custody cases to affirm the gender identity of their children.

Initially, the bill proposes that courts should consider the level of gender affirmation by each parent. However, the amendment elevates this requirement to a standard of parental responsibility for child welfare. According to the amendment, parents must now demonstrate affirmative behavior towards their child’s gender identity.

Twitter conservatives in shock for California’s radical woke-ism approach

Wokiefornia. I’m from this State, what the left is doing to the children here, is downright evil! — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) July 12, 2023

Users are showing their confusion towards the matter. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that what the woke left is doing to children is practically evil. The topic of transitioning children has potentially made homophobia in the country rise. In addition to this, potential policies like these may fuel the doubling of anti-LGBTQ protests since 2021.

The rest of the country is exhausted receiving Californians. They need to man up and stay to fight back instead of surrendering and running away making life worse for other communities. — The Sharpton Homestead (@thewannabegypsy) July 12, 2023

In addition to this, many others are stating that those living in California should stay and fight these policies. This is due to how these states are typically the first to have these rules, only for them to roll out to other states in the country. Conservatives are stating that those living in the state should not cower away.

I actually didn’t think it was as bad as the media said. I was so wrong. Even Santa Monica was trashed and had tents scattered. Trash all over the beach, and that was something I was really looking forward to seeing. Every second in public was sketchy. I wanted to be out of there — matt brawner (@mattbrawner4) July 12, 2023

Others who claim to have been to Los Angeles recently are stating that the city is in an awful condition. The user adds that the deterioration is spreading, even to Santa Monica beach. Furthermore, conservatives are using these as bullet points in implying that the woke strategy and ideology is nothing more than a failure.

Notice how they did this after taking the guns. The rest of the democrat states are following — its private (@ItsRboryk) July 12, 2023

Twitter users are stating their controversial opinions on gun control as well. They claim that the Democrats are taking away their guns in order to pass out laws as such. However, these claims are a little too extreme as the Democrats are potentially only doing this as it is a trend that will win them votes.

