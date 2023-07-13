Bill Gates embraces Buffett’s Lesson: Not every minute needs to be filled

Bill Gates says he no longer feels the need to fill up every minute of the day and he learnt that from Warren Buffet.

Bill Gates has always had a packed schedule and it is not unusual for him to send a 2am request to one of his employees.

However when he learnt what Warren Buffet does he changed his whole outlook. In an interview with journalist Charlie Rose in 2017 he said that he had always had every minute packed and thought that was the right way to do things and then he saw Buffet’s calendar which had some days with nothing on it.

That taught him to look at things a little differently. “You control your time – it’s not a proxy of your seriousness that you fill every minute in your schedule.”

Buffet’s method is to work smarter and not harder and is actually very scientific. Research shows that work efficiency declines when people work more than 50 hours a week according to a study by Standord University in 2014.

- Advertisement -

At a speech in Northern Arizona University in May he had said that when he was younger he didn’t believe in vacations or weekends and didn’t want the people he worked with to either.

“Don’t wait as long as I did to learn this lesson. Take your time to nurture your relationships, to celebrate your successes and to recover from your losses. Take a break when you need to. Take it easy on the people around you when they need it too,” was his advice.

It looks like Gates isn’t the only CEO to change his viewpoint after many years. Of late Elon Musk has also said that he is upping his sleep hours to a minimum of 6 hours per night.

Musk, who is Tesla, Space X and Twitter’s CEO previously admitted to being a nocturnal person and often falling asleep under his desk but now he makes an effort to sleep for longer.

He told CNBC’s David Faber recently, “I’ve tried to [to sleep] less, but… even though I’m awake more hours, I get less done. And the brain pain level is bad if I get less than six hours [of sleep per night].”

- Advertisement -

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that most adults between 18 and 60 sleep at least seven hours per night.

Read More News

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts