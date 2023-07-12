WOKE liberals claiming that being FIT and HEALTHY is a FAR RIGHT trait SHOCKING conservatives

The absurdity of the liberal Democrat supporters never fails to shock normal individuals. Conservatives on Twitter are in disbelief after a woke publication claims that being fit and healthy is a far right trait or an obsession. However, for the most part, those actively fit are generally for aesthetic or health reasons. Neither are bad.

According to MSNBC, studies have shown the existence of the “fascist fitness” network of connected online discussion groups on the secure messaging app, Telegram. Furthermore, these groups are actively recruiting and radicalizing young males. These organisations promote extreme beliefs like neo-Nazism and White supremacy.

Nevertheless, after joining these groups, they finally receive invites to exclusive chat rooms where far-right material is commonplace. The importance of physical fitness has always been the ideal of the far right. MSNBC then claims that Hitler himself showed a special interest in sports like boxing and jujitsu.

Twitter users calling out woke liberalism attacking others for wanting to be HEALTHY

"How dare people not be weak, fat, unhealthy, and subservient." — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) July 10, 2023

Americans are implying that the liberals, which are generally Democrats, want them to be unhealthy and overweight. Following that, these major pharmaceutical companies will make an immense profit for these people. Conservatives are claiming that these corporations secretly want people to fall ill and thus, use their services.

I'm fine with this. The left will continue to get fatter and the right will continue with our fitness obsession. When the inevitable clash comes, victory will be that much easier. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) July 10, 2023

However, the right wingers are happy to hear that many of them are healthy and strong. They claim that if the liberals do attack them, they will be ready to fight them off. Physical fights should not be the solution to resolving political differences. There are plenty of civil and mature ways for two adults to set aside their differences.

If you click on the article, the second paragraph claims that Hitler emphasized the importance of fitness in his book. Clearly the author wants to connect fitness with the far right. Opening articles past the headline is like kryptonite to Vaush.. — Jacob Davis (@jacobad92) July 10, 2023

In addition to this, liberals are claiming that there are no paragraphs written in the MSNBC article that claims this. However, conservatives are flooding the replies, screenshotting segments of the article where it clearly states that Hitler enjoys sports. To conservatives this seems as though the liberals are connoting being healthy as to being evil like Hitler.

