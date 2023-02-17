Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to go on a comedy tour together

Comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are getting together for a comedy tour. The duo who have won many hearts with their witty shenanigans in Saturday Night Live as well as their legendary monologues at the Golden Globes are officially launching their first live comedy gig.

The event will be called “Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour”.

“Tina and I have big news we want to share with you: We are headed out on tour. Join us for the Restless Leg Tour, coming to your city soon,” said Poehler in video tweeted by @ChicagoTheatre.

“You can come see us live and in person – Amy (Poehler) and Tina’s Restless Leg Tour – it’s going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improve, maybe a little slow dancing between us, we don’t know yet, but it’s going to be awesome,” said Fey.

The tour will start in late April and will run through June. The duo will perform along the East coast, starting from Washington D.C at the DAR Constitution Hall moving to the Chicago Theatre on May 20. They will then move to Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway and end at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” said Poehler and Fey in a statement.

The tour is meant to “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with and evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.”

The pair first met in Chicago through a mutual improv group. They then went on to become the first female co-anchors in “Weekend Update” and that’s when their individual careers took off.

Poehler went on to act in Parks and Recreation and Fey served as an executive producer for and star of 30 Rock.

The duo have also hosted the Golden Globes awards together four times between 2013 and 2020. They acted together in 2019’s Wine Country, a movie about two friends who go on vacation to the Napa Valley.

