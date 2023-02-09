Pamela Anderson wrote private letter to Britney Spears to show support

Pamela Anderson, 55 penned a letter to Toxic hitmaker Britney Spears after the singer praised her in a recent Instagram post. The actress sent the 41-year-old a private message to compare their tough personal lives.

The Baywatch star told ET Canada: ‘I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now.’ She went on to talk about the hardships they each have had in their personal lives.

The women are like a ‘moneymaker’

Pamela said: ‘It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you. You’re like a moneymaker. It’s painful.’

Last week, the actress’ memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, were released which allowed Anderson to tell her side of the story.

The pop princess took to Instagram and declared herself “such a fan” of the Playboy cover star and praised Anderson’s sons — including Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the doc — for standing up for their mother.

- Advertisement -

Are we seeing an Anderson, Spears relationship?

Pamela the sex icon

In the singer’s post over the weekend, which has been removed, she called herself “such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is.” She said Anderson “gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life … unless cruelty rules the world.”

“I mean, does it make other people and my family subconsciously and secretly feel WAAAAY better about themselves to embarrass me and bring up my past???”

The pop star also talked about that past and the difficulties she’s been through with other people, including those close to her, telling her story in “4 documentaries last year.”

She revealed that was “almost as hard” as what she’s been through in her past, which includes a 13-year conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears. “Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing!!! It felt semi-illegal!!!”

Anderson’s sons are supportive

- Advertisement -

Spears was especially touched by the support Anderson’s sons, also including Dylan Jagger Lee, have shown their mother, including at the documentary screening on Jan. 30. Spears is estranged from her two teen sons, Preston and Jayden Federline. Their dad, Kevin Federline, sold an interview discussing that estrangement last year.

“I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past,” Spears wrote.

In the comments section, Brandon responded to Spears: “Thank you for this. You and my mom have both deserved better.”

The singer was backed by other celebs including Rosie O’Donnell, who wrote, “Proud of u b. keep healing,” before Spears deleted the post.

Anderson, Spears recovered

Both the celebrities’ individual pasts have been compared, given that both of their private lives were exploited by the press and paparazzi back in the ’90s when they each rose to fame.

- Advertisement -

Coincidentally, the Anderson, Spears relation means they are now using their own voices to tell their own stories as Spears is reportedly set to release her own memoir after landing a publishing deal.

Read More News

Related Posts