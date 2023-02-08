Meghan Markle distances herself from Prince Harry post Spare release

Meghan Markle once described Harry and her relationship and closeness to be akin to salt and pepper and yet after the fallout from the Spare book release, she has rarely been seen in public with her husband.

Prince Harry has been promoting the book for two months with Markle, 41, hardly ever by his side.

What seemed like “giving Harry space” has led to rumours swirling around that there might be more to her absence.

“This is a woman who loves the camera, especially when there’s a chance to be photographed clutching her husband’s hand. Spare was Harry’s memoir, but he pops up supportively in her media appearances, so it was expected that she would likely do the same for him,” said one source.

The last time Meghan and Harry were seen together was on December 7 when they accepted a humanitarian award.

“It is baffling that they’ve been so publicly apart for 60 days, given the book reveal was the biggest moment of Harry’s professional life. It’s unlike Meghan not to be front and centre and her friends think she’s about to drop something big” said the source.

Book release

Rumour has it that the something big might be a reboot of her lifestyle blog The Tig ahead of the book release.

“Harry had his book, but she want something that’s all hers and The Tig was her baby,” said the source.

Despite the fact that the book has been a success, sources say that the duchess “may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move.” The mother of two describes herself as “media-savvy” and “was more wary than the duke about this particular project”.

Author Christopher Andersen who wrote a book about King Charles III said that he wasn’t at all surprised that Markle was nowhere to be seen after the book’s release.

“Meghan clearly doesn’t want to make it look as if she’s somehow manipulating Harry, or that she’s had a hand in shaping his memoirs. The Sussexes are very sensitive to the fact that their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him. The fact is, this is Harry’s story, and for better or worse he has to own it.”

Well, a book release can also impact the relationships between people seen to be close.

