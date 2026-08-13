China beyond the landmarks: Travellers embrace local culture, traditions and village life

When British traveller Wilko Wanders walked into a park in Shanghai, he expected to be just an observer, watching local people enjoy their daily lives. Surprisingly, he found himself at the centre of the action.

Under the trees, groups of locals gathered to sing, dance and play musical instruments, creating a relaxed and lively atmosphere. As Wanders stopped to watch one performance, with musicians playing together, singers joining in and a conductor guiding the melody, something unexpected happened.

A singer noticed him, walked over with a smile, and invited him to join. Moments later, the performers began singing an English song, just for him.

It was not a show arranged for tourists. It was simply an ordinary day in a Shanghai park that became an unforgettable moment of connection for the traveller.

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“I’m actually quite emotional,” Wanders said afterwards. “It’s making me want to cry. I can’t fathom how nice it is that you could just come here.”

More than a destination: Living Chinese culture

Visiting China is no longer just about checking famous landmarks off a list, taking a few photos and moving on to the next destination. Increasingly, travellers are looking for something deeper: a chance to experience local culture, immerse themselves in traditions and briefly become part of another way of life.

Across China, many historic cities are bringing their cultural heritage back to life. With distinctive architecture, ancient urban layouts, traditional cuisine and local customs, these cities preserve the memories of the past while embracing modern technology to create new experiences for visitors.

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Luoyang, which once served as the capital of 13 dynasties, offers a glimpse into this captivating blend of history and modern creativity.

As night falls, lanterns illuminate the streets of the city. Visitors dressed in traditional costumes walk among buildings restored to reflect ancient styles, while shops and performances recreate the atmosphere of a bygone era.

Visitors can admire traditional crafts such as clay figurines and palace lanterns, while also having the chance to create these artworks themselves. When hunger strikes, they can simply stop by street vendors serving traditional dishes, some of which are even depicted in ancient paintings, and taste flavours that have been passed down through generations. For a moment, it feels as if history is no longer something found only in museums, but it is happening around you.

Above the river, the night sky suddenly lights up. The crowd gazes upward in amazement as a fairy-like figure appears in the sky, illuminated by a beam of light. Dressed in an elegant flowing gown, she moves gracefully through the sky, her colourful ribbons dancing in the wind.

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As she floats above the water, countless shimmering pieces cascade from the sky, transforming the scene into a dreamlike spectacle. The performance, inspired by the traditional Chinese legend of the heavenly maiden scattering flowers, is made possible with the assistance of drone technology.

Some visitors describe the moment as if they have received a blessing from a Chinese goddess. The dreamlike scene is also designed with the environment in mind: the shimmering pieces scattered from the sky are made of rice paper and dissolve within two hours after coming into contact with water.

Yet the cultural experience does not end with simply a performance.

Across China, many historic towns and villages are finding new ways to preserve their heritage while allowing visitors to experience a slower, more traditional way of life. For many foreign travellers, the appeal is not simply seeing old buildings or learning about local customs — it is having the chance to spend a moment living as people have done for generations.

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[Photo: VCG] Village tourism in Huangshan Mountain in Anhui Province revitalizes traditional architecture and allows visitors to experience local ways of life.

American traveller Lucian George discovered this feeling during his visit to a mountain village in Anhui Province. After taking a cable car up the mountain, he found a place where time seemed to move differently. The village had preserved its original style, with traditional houses built from bricks and covered with tiled roofs.

Inside the kitchen, an elderly villager prepared a meal using a wood-fired stove. The ingredients were grown locally, and the food showcased the flavours of the surrounding countryside. Sitting on a wooden bench in the courtyard, surrounded by old houses and mountain scenery, George was not simply tasting local cuisine, but also was experiencing a way of life.

Other travellers have found similar moments of connection. Alex Fabbiano, while visiting a Chinese village, picked bamboo shoots himself and learned how local people prepared them, removing the outer layers before cooking them with meat to bring out the best flavour.

These small experiences may appear ordinary, but for visitors from far away, they offer something rare: the opportunity to slow down, participate and become part of a local community, even if only for a short time.