Can Kolkata Reclaim Its Place as India’s Next Economic Powerhouse?

Kolkata was once at the heart of India’s commercial, intellectual, and industrial life. For generations, the city was a centre of business, education, culture, and political thought, playing an important role in shaping the country’s economic development.

That position has changed. Over the past few decades, India’s economic momentum has increasingly moved towards cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Bengaluru, in particular, has become synonymous with technology and innovation, earning its reputation as India’s Silicon Valley.

The question now is not whether Kolkata has the talent or resources to compete. It is whether the city can adapt to a new economic era—and turn its existing strengths into a modern growth story.

Many experts believe it can, but doing so will require more than isolated projects or short-term initiatives. Kolkata would need sustained political commitment, long-term planning, and a business environment in which innovation can flourish without being held back by bureaucracy.

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The city starts with considerable advantages. Its universities and research institutions have produced generations of skilled professionals. Its location gives it strategic importance in eastern India, while its cultural and intellectual influence remains considerable. What Kolkata has lacked is not necessarily talent, but the ecosystem needed to retain that talent, attract investment, and turn ideas into businesses.

Bengaluru offers a useful lesson. Its transformation into a technology powerhouse did not happen overnight. Decades of investment in higher education, research, digital infrastructure, and business-friendly policies helped create the conditions for growth. Companies such as Infosys and Wipro became major players, followed by global technology giants including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple. As more companies arrived, they attracted more talent and capital, creating a cycle in which innovation generated further investment and investment generated more innovation.

Kolkata already has the beginnings of such an ecosystem. Sector V in Salt Lake and New Town have developed into important IT centres. Institutions such as Jadavpur University, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, IISER Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur continue to produce highly qualified graduates and researchers.

But having strong institutions is only part of the equation. Kolkata must make it easier for businesses to operate, expand, and innovate. Faster regulatory approvals, better infrastructure, reliable public services, and greater confidence among investors would be essential if the city wants to compete for serious domestic and international investment.

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The next stage of India's technology economy will also require a broader ambition than traditional software services. Artificial intelligence, semiconductor design, cybersecurity, robotics, biotechnology, quantum computing and financial technology are likely to shape the global economy in the years ahead. Kolkata has an opportunity to establish itself in these fields by building stronger connections between universities, research institutions, and industry.

That connection is particularly important. Academic excellence has little economic impact if research remains confined to laboratories and classrooms. Universities and companies need more opportunities to work together, commercialise research and develop products that can compete in international markets.

Kolkata also needs a stronger startup culture. Entrepreneurs need access to venture capital, incubators, research funding, and straightforward regulations. A young engineer or researcher with a promising idea should be able to build a company in Kolkata without feeling compelled to move to Bengaluru, Hyderabad or another technology centre to find investors and customers.

At the same time, Kolkata should resist the temptation to define its future solely through technology.

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A successful global city needs a diverse economic base. Manufacturing, logistics, financial services, healthcare, education, tourism, renewable energy, and the creative industries can all play important roles. Kolkata's port, transport links, and historic position as a gateway to eastern India give it economic opportunities that extend well beyond the digital sector.

The city's physical environment must evolve alongside its economy. Efficient public transportation, dependable civic services, affordable housing, clean public spaces, and environmentally sustainable development are no longer luxuries for a city seeking global investment. They are fundamental to attracting companies—and, equally importantly, the skilled professionals those companies need.