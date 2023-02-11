Is Andrew Tate missing his old life outside prison?

Thirty-six-year-old influencer Andrew Tate disclosed his monotonous jail life while whining about the daily pleasures that he missed now that his behind bars.

Tate has been in a Romanian jail for over a month now with his brother Tristan.

His incarceration began on December 29 as a result of massive investigation efforts into his alleged involvement with human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

He and his brother were accused of luring women back to their Romanian villa.

At least six were allegedly forced to perform in adult videos that were then sold online.

Last week, a judge rejected their second appeal to be released and ordered them to remain in jail until at least the end of February.

Andrew Tate – More Fans?

Despite his being behind bars, Tate continues to communicate and send emails to his followers and subscribers, nitpicking about his life as a jail inmate in a foreign country.

He wrote: “There is only one way to survive in jail. That is with absolute self-control and discipline.

“In jail, your daily pleasures are extremely small. Phone calls and hot coffee.

“When you wake up, you will naturally want to grab a nice hot coffee and make your phone calls.

“But this is an amateur mistake. Your daily pleasures are limited, if you use it up the first thing in the morning you are doomed to a day of misery.”

Tate said “to counter this” he “puts obstacles in” his way – 550 push-ups, 100 dips, 4 liters of water, and 200 squats.

He added: “I have a list to complete before my coffee or phone calls begin.

“Without self-control, jail would be 100x worse. Much like real life.”

In a separate report, Tate insisted he would fork out $10,000 (£8,000) for a coffee or a hot shower and said cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs were his “friends” at night.

Maintaining innocence

Andrew Tate looked exhausted as he stepped out of a police van outside the court in Bucharest last Wednesday ahead of the appeal.

Handcuffed to his brother, he yelled: “You know I’m innocent.”

The Tates’ American lawyer, Tina Glandian, has argued Tristan should have been released from jail as he has a three-week-old baby he hasn’t met yet.

But the judge said the “possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored” – and added, “they could leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition.”

