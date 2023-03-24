Jennifer Aniston says Adam Sandler makes fun of her dating choices

On Tuesday Jennifer Aniston revealed that her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler has not given her much advice during their 30-plus-years of friendship. However, when the comedian does, it is to roast her on her romantic life.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Aniston recounted how she met Sandler at a San Fernando Valley deli when they were in their early 20s. That prompted host Jimmy Fallon to ask her about advice they’ve traded through the decades.

Aniston said Sandler will roast her

Jennifer recently shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she often checks up on her good friend and frequent co-star, Adam. Aniston revealed that Adam tends to prioritize taking care of others over himself. To help him out, she keeps a stash of herbs in her trailer and prepares smoothies and Chinese herbs for him when he’s exhausted. Aniston jokingly referred to herself as the “mobile pharmacy” and “set medic.” However, she admitted that according to Sandler’s wife, Jackie, he usually follows Aniston’s advice for only a short while. Rom-com with mystery

The first “Murder Mystery” film — a ratings blockbuster for Netflix when it premiered in 2019 — told the story of a New York City cop (Adam) and his wife (Aniston) who go on an exotic vacation in hopes of rekindling their marriage but somehow end up getting framed for a murder they did not commit.

Jennifer hyped that the upcoming sequel will feature the couple after they open their own private investigation practice.

“When you meet back up with us, we’re not doing that great,” Aniston teased to Fallon. “So we get invited to a wedding of someone wonderful, and we need a vacation and that’s where our mistakes happen.”

The sequel features both actors

In Murder Mystery 2, which set four years after the original, Aniston and Sandler’s characters are, per official synopsis, “now full-time detectives struggling to get their private-eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.”

NOTE: The photo above is from Instagram

