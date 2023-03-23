Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is giving away $250 million in an open call to community focused non profit organisations.

According to Fortune magazine, Scott will make the $1 million donations to 250 selected NGO’s through her organization Yield Giving. She said it will be a “new pathway to support for organizations making positive change in their communities.”

To qualify, the respective non profit must have an annual operating budget which is larger than $1 million but less than $5 million for at least two years.

“Teams on the front lines of challenges have insights no one else can offer. So there are three big headlines here in my heart: Community changemakers can nominate themselves. Community changemakers get feedback from their peers. Community changemakers have a powerful role in funding decisions,” said Scott.

MacKenzie Scott: $14 Billion Unrestricted Funds

- Advertisement -

This open call means non profits can reach out to Scott for funding as before this the organisations would be approached by her team.

To date, Scott has given more than $14 billion in unrestricted funds to 1,600 nonprofit organizations. She is currently said to have a net worth of $26 billion. Scott has partnered up with Lever for Change who will manage the open call process.

“This open call is designed to empower and strengthen communities across the United States that are often overlooked. We are looking for organisations that are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. The awards will recognize teams that demonstrate the potential to make progress toward reducing disparities in health, education, economic outcomes, and other critical issues,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change.

To apply for funding organisations need to submit their application before May 5. Some 1,000 applications will be shortlisted in the fall. Finalists will be evaluated by a panel and the 250 winners will be announced in 2024.

- Advertisement -

The Center for Effective Philanthropy president Phil Buchanan said that Scott’s approach says, “We as donors can yield to those talented people in nonprofits working closest to communities who know best what is needed and how to do it.”

Read More News

NOTE: The photo above is from YouTube

Related Posts