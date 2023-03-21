Does drinking black coffee make someone a racist? Some are thinking so 

We are living in a weird time where our everyday objects are in question, such as black coffee. Apparently, an article that was recently published states that black coffee is racist. Furthermore, the article cites that it is a perpetuator in White supremacy, if that even makes any sense.

Afru, the website that is making this bold claim states, The theft of culinary secrets from people of colour, and especially Black folks, enabled whites to avoid eating bland food like plain bread and gruel.

This theft of culinary knowledge is why coffee became one of the reasons for whites to victimise and appropriate Black civilization wholesale. Slaves were responsible for harvesting the first coffees exported to North America and Europe, and later, enslaved Africans prepared and served coffees for their slave owners when they were not working in the fields, according to Johnson.

Netizens unhappy with nonsense statements about black coffee

Even my coffee!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2023

Twitter page End Wokeness got over 7 million views on Twitter after publishing this tweet. Furthermore, Elon Musk even left a comment asking if even his coffee is “racist.” Netizens are joking saying that Musk’s coffee is telling them racist jokes, hence his coffee is actually racist.

I laugh but you are not wrong. I can see it now. — TheyCallMeDoc (@TheyCallMeDoc1) March 20, 2023

Other netizens are citing that woke people might even claim that sleeping on a mattress can label someone as a racist in the near future. Replies to that statement state that they got the joke, but are genuinely concerned that it could be true within the next few years.

I think your doing it wrong. I think your not suppose to drink it unless your white and hateful. Then you become whiter — Malacath (@danielj08563137) March 19, 2023

A non-White netizen states that he has been drinking black coffee for the past 40 years. However, he is quite confused with the statement. He is asking others whether he is now a White supremacist due to his coffee drinking habits.

Arabs are Indo-Europeans – that is the name of the race. Many Indo-europens have brown or almost black skin. — Vadim Pashkov (@VadimPashkov2) March 20, 2023

Even more peculiar conversations are brewing in the comments section. One netizen cites that coffee was founded by Arabs. Furthermore, in the United States, Arabs are considered as White people by law. It is possible that the conservatives are using this to state that drinking coffee isn’t actually racist.

