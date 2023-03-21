Leaks suggests iPhone 15 Pros to have price increase 

As the world is going through an inflation period, iPhones are no exception towards price increases. Despite the fact that Apple is currently going through a slump in their sales, rumours are flying out there that the next generation iPhones are potentially going up in price.

According to Forbes, leaks have suggested that the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may rise by $200 each. The analyst, who is a well-known figure, has now added credibility to these rumours. If the storage options remain the same, the prices of the two models will be as follows:

– iPhone 15 Pro: $1,199 (128GB), $1,299 (256GB), $1,499 (512GB), $1,699 (1TB)

– iPhone 15 Ultra: $1,299 (128GB), $1,399 (256GB), $1,599 (512GB), $1,799 (1TB)

Conversely, the increased prices could make the standard models appear more reasonably priced, particularly the iPhone 15 Plus, which will be the only big-screen iPhone that remains relatively affordable. Even on a multi-year contract, a $400 price difference is quite significant.

Apple fans react to iPhone price increase

Apple users are not too happy with this information as many are citing that the iPhone 14 Pro models also increased in price in 2022. However, it is regarded that most of the world had the previous models increasing in price except for the United States. This is due to the dollar strengthening over the other currencies in the world.

Others are complaining that the next generation iPhones will most probably look the same as the last three iPhones with little to no improvements. Furthermore, the specifications may have a major improvement, but it will most definitely have a minimal effect. This is especially true if you are jumping from the iPhone 14 pro to the 15 pro.

Europeans are saying that currently, the iPhones are roughly $400 more expensive than they are in the US. The netizen then wishes Apple luck in selling their new flagships this year with further price increases all over the world.

Will Apple continue on with their success despite the minimal cosmetic changes and price increases? Are they inspired by Chanel’s route, where an increase in price over the same product may make them more in demand than previously? We will have to wait and see.

