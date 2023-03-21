Mixed reactions from New York voters on Trump’s indictment

When former President Donald Trump said that he will be indicted and arrested by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, some New York voters were happy, others were not, but many were indifferent as to the outcome of the latest Trump political drama.

A native New Yorker named Steve told Fox News that “It’s about time that somebody arrested him.”

New York Voters

But not everyone was in agreement with Steve. Another local named Brian, cannot understand why Trump’s adversaries continue to find him guilty. “I don’t get why we’re still trying to find this guy guilty of stuff,” he said with confusion. Many New York voters also feel this way.

But he also added, “It’s been seven years. Nothing’s gonna come of it… Let’s move on.”

These reactions were prompted by Trump’s post on Truth Social that he would be arrested because of his alleged 2016 hush money scandal with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think it’s right,” another New Yorker named Rick told Fox News on Monday. “I don’t think they should be going after a president and arresting him.” However, Gayle, a Trump supporter, disagreed.

“I think it’s great,” Gayle said. “It will give him more notoriety and his base will get even stronger.”

Warren said he thinks the former president “should get locked up.”

“He’s broken laws and I just feel like if anybody else breaks laws they have to go to court,” he told Fox News. “It doesn’t matter the stature of where he’s at. He should get locked up.”

- Advertisement -

The potential indictment is centered around whether Trump covered up a $130,000 payment from his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Daniels to prevent her from speaking about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump, who has denied an affair with the porn star, reportedly reimbursed Cohen through installments.

Donation

Some have speculated that Bragg’s office may claim the donation violated campaign finance laws if the nondisclosure agreement benefited Trump’s campaign.

“I think it would be really great if the DA started looking at real crime in Manhattan like all pot stores that have opened up rather than something that may have happened seven years ago,” Brian said.

Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social: “Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that … the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!”

Doug told Fox News “it was a PR stunt done by the former president” and that “we’ll have to stand by and see what really happens.”

- Advertisement -

Mahmoud, a permanent New Yorker, is confident that whatever happens on Tuesday, Trump will walk away intact. This is yet another view of many among New York voters.

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts