Anupam Kher shares video of niece singing song from Rani Mukerji film: ‘Tanvi is autistic, has the most beautiful.’

India, Sept. 24 — Anupam Kher has shared a video of his niece Tanvi singing a song in her melodious voice saying, ‘Tanvi is autistic, has the most beautiful.’

The girl, who is autistic, sang the exact lyrics of the Hindi song Teri Dastaan from the 2018 film Hichki in complete rhythm, and joined all others in clapping for herself after her live performance, while dining at a restaurant in Guwahati.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, “My sister @priyankakher’s daughter #Tanvi (Autistic) has the most beautiful smile in the world! She also sings with abundant joy! Here is one such song she sang for us when we met recently in #Guwahati.

Enjoy the song and bless her! #Tanvi #Autism #Purity #Song.” The video opens with Anupam asking Tanvi about the song she wants to sing. She immediately starts singing with much dedication. The video ends with a glimpse of all those, who clapped for her while sitting across the table at a restaurant.

Anupam and wife Kirron Kher’s son and actor Sikandar Kher reacted to the video with a heart emoticon. A fan commented, “Bless you always sweety.” Another said, “Beautiful voice! She is lovely.” One more fan wrote, “Beautiful soul. Naturally a good singer. God bless you.”

Anupam Kher often shares candid videos featuring his family members, especially his mom Dulari Kher. The actor is currently in Guwahati where he performed a puja at a temple and also met track athlete Hima Das. He also gave a motivational lecture at an event in the city.

Anupam is currently basking in the success of his highest grosser The Kashmir Files, which collected over Rs.300 crore at the box office. His Telugu film Karthikeya 2 also did good business at the ticket windows. He will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Kangana Ranaut’s Uunchai alongwith The Last Signature and Shiv Shastri Balboa.

