Anwar Says Muhyiddin Lost The Plot

Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s accusation on voting for PH will lead the country to be “Christianised”, as a desperate move..

Anwar said that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman made such claims to divert from answering to the issue of corruption, projects being sanctioned without tenders and high living cost.

“All they answer was the Chinese are communist, Christianisation agenda, LGBT and Jewish.

“What’s surprised me is that the willingness of PAS, who use religion as a disguise, to allow the party to use such slander, racial issues and politics,” he told a press conference at Padang Meru Permai.

However, Anwar, who is also PKR president and PH’s prime minister candidate said that the people can evaluate on their own on these matters (despite claims made by Muhyiddin).

“I’m satisfied with the reception and support not only from Malays but also all other races and non-governmental organisations, artists and athletes who are ready to welcome Harapan,” he added.

Earlier, the Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) rejected any covert agenda to “Christianise” the country as alleged by Muhyiddin in the run-up to the 15th general election taking place tomorrow.

CCM general secretary Reverend Jonathan Jesudas said the former prime minister’s remarks that Christians were conspiring with a group of Jews to convert Muslim-majority Malaysia was not only untrue but also irresponsible for an influential person of his standing and wants the authorities to take action.

The Christian Federation of Malaysia also called for action to be taken against Muhyiddin swiftly and effectively so others do not repeat the move.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli also vowed that his party will seek to file an election petition against Muhyiddin, if the latter is re-elected as the MP for Pagoh on grounds of deliberately stoking racial sentiments by claiming there were attempts by Opposition-linked Christian groups to proselytise Muslims.

Rafizi said the bid to nullify Muhyiddin’s possible election victory stemmed from the latter’s violation of Section 4(a) of the Election Offences Act over the malicious statement.

Muhyiddin has since said that his speech was “selectively edited” and taken out of context, but did not deny making the remark.

