Ariel Winter says she was forced into acting by her parents at 4 years old

Ariel Winter says her childhood was ‘rotten’ and that she was forced into acting by her parents when she was just a toddler.

Now 25, Winter who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit sitcom Modern Family minces no words about her traumatic relationship with her parents, notably her mother Chrystal Workman.

Winter acted on Modern Family from the time she was 11 to 22. In 2012, Winter said that her mother physically and emotionally abused her and she was just 14 at the time.

She was placed her on diets that were so strict that workers on the set had to sneak food in for her.

Ariel Winter on her mom

Winter also said that her mother dressed her in highly inappropriate outfits and called her ‘vile’ names.

Her elder sister Shanelle Gray adopted her and obtained legal guardianship as she was 34 at the time. In 2017 she opened up about the alleged abuse she faced saying that her food was severely restricted from when she started acting. She also spoke about her childhood in an interview with Hollywood Reporter.

“[My mother would dress me in] the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen. People thought. I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

Today Ariel is acting in Stars on Mars a new show which sees celebrities competing to be crowned the person best suited to live on a simulation of the planet Mars.

Getting into acting

When her colleague on the show asked about why she decided to get into acting she said, “I was 4. You don’t really decide anything at 4. My experience was rotten.”

When asked if all children have a negative experience with fame, she replied, “No, no. Well, it depends on the parent. It depends on your parent,” she said.

