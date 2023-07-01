Estranged child of Hunter Biden gets child support and several paintings

According to a document filed in Arkansas state court on Thursday, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his daughters, reached a settlement in their child support dispute in Arkansas.

Although he was attempting to reduce the payments to Roberts, who gave birth to his daughter on August 28, 2018, Biden was ordered to pay child support in 2020. The Thursday agreement had the child support amount deleted.

Additionally, Roberts will continue to be reimbursed by Biden for the cost of the child’s health insurance. Among other stipulations of the settlement, he will also be required to give the child several paintings, and any money from their sales will be wired to an account selected by Roberts.

Biden last name

As part of the Thursday order, Roberts gave up her earlier push to give the girl Biden’s last name. She wanted the girl to bear the Biden last name because of the family’s success in business and politics. Biden opposed the proposal because of the potential political fallout.

Roberts claimed in court documents that Biden has “never seen or contacted” the youngster and according to CNN, she also said that Joe Biden and Jill Biden, the first lady, “remain estranged” from her.

For the purpose of establishing Biden’s paternity and obtaining child support, Roberts initially filed the claim in May 2019. Biden initially resisted, but in 2020 his paternity was confirmed.

Prior to the Thursday accord, Biden was about to face Roberts in court in July. Additionally, he is dealing with a number of legal issues, such as an investigation by House Republicans into claims that he received compensation for influencing the government through business dealings, which the White House has refuted.

