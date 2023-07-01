Cancer trust suggests calling vaginas “BONUS HOLE” to not offend TRANS INDIVIDUALS 

The woke ideology isn’t stopping as it is going out of its way to erase women, so the conservatives claim. However, this time, it appears that they might be right. This is due to the fact that a cancer trust is calling the female organ, vagina, a “bonus hole”. Twitter users are raging after they are told this information.

According to Fox News, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust is promoting inclusivity in medical language by providing alternative vocabulary for women’s genitalia. Furthermore, in their official glossary of LGBT-inclusive terms, they suggest using “bonus hole” as an optional term for “vagina”.

The trust’s website states, it is important to respect individuals’ preferences when choosing the appropriate terminology. Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust emphasizes the significance of using accurate language when referring to someone’s gender identity. Furthermore, it serves as a simple yet meaningful way to demonstrate support and recognition.

Vaginas are now BONUS HOLES?

Who are these transgender people?

What gives them so much authority on a 10000 yr old human civilisation and biology? Are they the global majority ?

Are they the prince and princess of the last standing monarchy ?

Who they really ? — Strange & Wonder (@after700) June 29, 2023

Following that, conservatives are asking about the individuals that are upset with the word for the female organ. Furthermore, we have been a civil society for the past thousands of years and have been using these terms for scientific purposes. However, many are asking on the audacity for the possibility to even actually consider these terms.

Yep. Human anatomy (science) has told us (for how many years now?) that the vagina is the outside female genitalia that leads to the internal anatomy, the cervix and uterus. I don’t understand why this is offensive to say? It’s ridiculous. — Darth’s Bogeda Breakfast Taco (@Darthmuttermut1) June 29, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others are stating that it is ridiculous to show any offense towards the word from a medical standpoint. In addition to this, renaming the organ as a bonus hole is deeply offensive to women. The irony is that it is the conservatives now that are the ones defending anatomy and science rather than the liberals.

Controversial opinion, but in situations like these? Fuck the 1%. Why is that even a question? — Moicy (@Moicy6) June 29, 2023

Furthermore, others are stating that these individuals are only 1% of the general world population. There are obviously more women around than transgender individuals. Conservatives are stating that hospitals and cancer trusts should find ways to not offend the majority in order to appease the minority.

- Advertisement -

Regardless, institutions should not dabble in social issues like these. It would be better if they were to spend their time on researching more effective cancer treatments or even cures.

Read More News

Related Posts