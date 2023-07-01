Kim Kardashian cries over ex-husband Kanye West, hoping to get the old him back

Kim Kardashian is going through a challenging emotional experience regarding her ex-husband, Kanye West, as revealed in a teaser for an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians.”

In the clip, Kim becomes visibly upset and breaks down in front of her sister, Khloé Kardashian, when asked if she is okay. Tearfully, Kim expresses her distress, saying she is “not okay” and that things have changed significantly with Kanye.

For Kim, Kanye is now different

In her confessional, Kim explains that the person Kanye has become is different from the person she married and still remembers. She expresses her desire to have the person she once loved back and states that she would do anything to achieve that.

Kim and Kanye divorced in March 2022 after being married for six years. They started dating in 2011 and have four children together: North,10, Saint,7, Chicago,5, and Psalm,4.

On an earlier episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim described Kanye’s unpredictable behaviour, which included online attacks and charges against her family.

She shared that witnessing someone she once loved and had a family with change so drastically is incredibly challenging. Kim admitted that she used to try to support him and defend him, but she no longer has the energy to do so.

Finding her own self

Speaking with Vogue Italia, Kim shared about her personal growth and finding herself after her divorce from Kanye. She mentioned that her previous confidence relied heavily on her partner’s opinion, but now she is focused on doing what is right and regaining her own sense of self.

Overall, Kim Kardashian is navigating her emotions and the significant changes she has experienced in her relationship with Kanye West. She is going through a process of self-discovery and focusing on her own well-being.

