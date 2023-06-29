JAMES CHARLES allegedly looking for 6 foot 2 MEN with HAIRY ARMPITS? 

James Charles has been one of the most controversial figures of the beauty community on YouTube. His long time friend, Tati released an explosive video in 2019 exposing her friend’s behavior. Furthermore, Twitter users were and still are against him to this day because of said video.

Recently, James is trying to make a comeback to the scene by releasing new beauty products. SportsKeeda Lifestyle states, amid accusations of engaging in explicit conversations with two minors, the beauty influencer has made a public apology through a video statement.

Furthermore, he was expressing ignorance regarding the boys’ ages, acknowledging that such conversations should never have taken place. In an effort to educate himself. However, his apology did not sit well with internet users, who were openly showing their discontentment. Others state that they are no longer supporting him due to his “grooming” behaviour.

James Charles allegedly looking for a tall boyfriend with hairy armpits

Why he doesn’t use grindr? Its full of Dl boys — icebarbie (@dahbigbarbie) June 28, 2023

A Twitter user recently shared a photo of the alleged conversation between James and an unknown individual. In the text, allegedly, James states that he is looking for a new boyfriend, and he needs to be 6 foot 2, have hairy armpits and has to have a big male private organ. This seems to be a direct message on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that he could easily download Grindr, which is generally a gay dating app. Some are stating that there are a number of “DL boys” which means an individual that is “Down Low” and does not see themselves as a homosexual.

Because they are all over the age of 18 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Welcome_2_H3ll (@Welcome_2_h3ll) June 29, 2023

In addition to this, many are complimenting the influencer stating that he is attractive and would surely be able to find a man for himself. However, others state that he allegedly wants those who are under 18 years old, and who are also straight men. This is only an allegation made by a Twitter user.

Not everyone is like Nate jacobs — tonylicious (@baldheadedconny) June 28, 2023

Twitter users are adding that nobody normally can find armpit hair attractive. However, it seems to be a trend for some to like such features due to a fictional character on Euphoria, Nate Jacobs. Regardless, whether this Instagram conversation is true or not, it is clear that the general public isn’t ready for another James Charles comeback.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Image above is from James Charles’ official Instagram page.

Related Posts