Professor Johnson Varkey receiving STRONG SUPPORT after he was FIRED for teaching determination of BIOLOGICAL sex 

The woke ideology is seemingly sensitive and is disregarding biological facts. This is what most conservatives and centrists think of Gender identity and biology are two separate entities according to professionals in the medical field. Unfortunately, professor Johnson Varkey, who has an immense qualification regarding the subject has lost his job due to him being “insensitive.”

The New York Post states that a long-serving biology professor at a community college in Texas is alleging that he was given a dismissal for engaging in “religious preaching”. Furthermore, this was during a lesson about the scientific concept of sex determination through X and Y chromosomes.

Johnson Varkey, who has been teaching at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio for 20 years, claims that he is facing accusations of religious discussions. Furthermore, he had subsequently lost his job after delivering a lecture on November 28, 2022.

Twitter users showing STRONG support for Professor Johnson Varkey

Further context…

He retained not just an Attorney, but a whole law firm. "The First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based nonprofit Christian conservative law firm, last week sent a letter to the school on behalf of the veteran educator and demanded his reinstatement." Source:… — Arnulfo Cardenas Jr (@ArnulfoCarden17) June 27, 2023

Conservatives are stating that the truth is now hate speech. Furthermore, Twitter users are happy to hear that an actual law firm is supporting his teachings. In addition to this, it seems that the woke ideology is backfiring on itself as Professor Johnson Varkey is an African American.

It is how commies work — The Laughing Cat (@aaaccc8657) June 27, 2023

In addition to this, users are asking why the students are now dictating who is their teacher. This is due to the fact that previously lecturers and professors are the ones who determine what we learn. However, conservatives are accusing the woke liberal individuals of being “communists.”

You should do a series called “how to be a conservative in academia without getting fired” — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) June 27, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users state that Professor Johnson Varkey should have made a fake Twitter profile in order to tell the truth. Following that, others agree with this sentiment as it seems that being a conservative educator can land individuals with impressive qualifications in trouble.

Gender is applied in language that refers to sex. I do not have a gender. You do not have a gender. Gender is linguistic, sex is biologic. — Lord Grizzle 🗽🌭🥧 (@djmaur1) June 27, 2023

There are others who state that sex is biological and gender is a social construct. Whether anyone agrees or disagrees with this is completely up to them. However, there cannot be any denial that humans are mostly born either male or female.

