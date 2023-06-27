Pharrell Williams’ NEW $1 million LOUIS VUITTON bag making conservatives doubt RACISM in AMERICA 

The conservatives vs liberals discussion is constantly trending, especially when a Black individual does something of significance. Following that, Pharrell Williams is gaining significant attention in the news regarding his new Louis Vuitton bag which cost $1 million. Furthermore, some conservatives are making remarks indicating that this is why Black families do not have generational wealth.

According to CNBC, the racial wealth gap in the US is evident, with a Black family having only $0.25 for every $1 of wealth a White family has in 2022. Furthermore, Salene Hitchcock-Gear, President of Individual Life Insurance at Prudential, highlights the presence of racist barriers that hinder Black families from building wealth, including redlining and denial of credit for small businesses.

In addition to this, addressing this issue and promoting intergenerational wealth among Black Americans, understanding the obstacles is crucial. Furthermore, it is clear that discriminatory rules of the past have a significant effect on Black families today. However, conservatives believe the contrary as there are studies stating that African immigrants are doing well in America.

Twitter users reacting to Pharrell Williams’ new Louis Vuitton bag and the struggle of Black Americans

I almost want them to get reparations so everyone can see how they can spend it all on jewelry, wigs, shoes, bags and weed — Rosemary (@dreamlandingg) June 25, 2023

Relatively, conservatives are stating that they actually prefer that Black Americans should receive their reparations. However, the comment is ironic as the same user states that they would like to see them spending it all on designer bags, jewelry and other luxurious items. Furthermore, others state that they will begin investing in Adidas and Nike if this happens.

do you or do you not think that black people are more likely to spend their money on depreciating luxury items than other races — Spiritual Incel (@Attractiveincel) June 25, 2023

- Advertisement -

Liberals are fighting back this claim by stating that there are plenty of Black millionaires around in America. According to research, there are about 22 million millionaires in America. Furthermore, 8% out of that number are Black people. However, the opinion of Black individuals spending their money on non-investment items is still strong among conservatives.

I’m sure he, and anyone around him gon be fine pic.twitter.com/kN6tUDgcJM — YodieOtherSide (@YodieOtherSide) June 26, 2023

Following that, there are several comments stating that Black individuals are spending their money on extravagant things. However, there isn’t enough research to back this claim up. In addition to this, liberals are stating that Pharrell Williams’ descendants will definitely have more than enough money to survive due to his high net worth.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Image above is from Wikipedia.

Related Posts