Tape on Trump admitting to holding on to Pentagon documents

Acquired by CNN, an audio tape from a 2021 New Jersey meeting has recently surfaced and it purportedly proved that former President Donald Trump admitted to holding on to Pentagon documents as he was heard on that tape discussing classified information.

Tape on Trump

Trump can be heard speaking on the recording in what appears to be a crowded room. As he talks about a Department of Defense plan towards Iran, one can hear papers rustling in the background. Trump appears to be deliberating a paper he is holding while papers are shuffled, stating, “This is off the record, but they presented me with this.”

The audio recording, which debuted on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” contains fresh information that is a key piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump for the improper handling of classified information. There is also a passage in which Trump appears to suggest he was holding a classified Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

Trump can be heard on the recording saying, “Well, with Milley — let me see that,” referring to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs. “I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran — isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers. This thing just came up. Look.”

“This was him. They presented me this. This is off the record, but they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him,” the former president continues.\

Pentagon documents

“It is highly confidential. This is secret information,” Trump says on the purported Pentagon documents.

On the third page of the accusation against Trump for allegedly keeping sensitive documents at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, there is a reference to the recording in question.

A writer, a publisher, and two employees of the former president are listed as the additional attendees in the indictment.

Additionally, it seems obvious that none of the individuals Trump was speaking with had security clearances.

