Crazy LIBERAL claims that FATPHOBIA is rooted in WHITE SUPREMACISM 

Everything is apparently rooted in White supremacism these days. A liberal is stating on TikTok that an individual trying to achieve a skinnier body is practically a racist. This is making conservatives fume towards her statement. Furthermore, Twitter users are joking about what will be the next thing that we do everyday that is now racist.

In 2022 Fox News states that Biden’s education official claims that both democracy and fatphobia has origins with White supremacy. The deputy director of the U.S. Department of Education during President Biden’s administration, made comments mocking Evangelical Christians and suggesting that democracy is rooted in “White supremacy.”

Ishamel, as per her profile, also equates bias against overweight individuals with White supremacy. In expressing her views, she declares her determination to embrace her own body and reject the societal notion of an ideal body influenced by White supremacist ideals. She asserts that fatphobia is a genuine issue, asserting that the concept of an “ideal” weight, shape, and appearance perpetuates white supremacy in our daily lives.

Twitter users vehemently disagree that fatphobia is White supremacism

This thought pattern is called “perpetual victim mentality”. This is a psychological state where a person thinks everything is happening to them and they have no control over their situation.they neglect personal accountability and the control they have over their own life,… — UNTRACEABLE 🇷🇺 (@ANUBUS_RA6) June 21, 2023

Users are stating that certain individuals are able to create a victim mentality towards the ramifications of their actions. Furthermore, Twitter users state that people like this woman feel that all the bad things that are happening to them are not their fault at all. When in reality, there are options for individuals to eat less and exercise.

I'm seeing a bit of confusion but a real woman isn't worried about phantom issues like this bizarre science experiment — TheCocoShow (@The_CocoShow) June 22, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users are stating that it is ironic that this viewpoint is coming from a plus size White woman. However, in our current state today, we are not entirely sure if she is a woman or even identifies as one. Others state that real women would not worry about a non-issue such as what this TikToker is talking about.

Exactly, and my sister in law is black and she is beautiful, very thin and in great shape. Today’s media look for anything possible to create division and it’s all propaganda and lies. — Brandy Hensley (@Brandy4America) June 22, 2023

In addition to this, many are asking the question about fatphobia’s link to racism as there is an abundance of plus size White people. Another Twitter user responds by stating that her sister in law is Black and is very slim. She adds that the woke agenda is solely here to create division among Americans.

People are claiming DNA tests are white supremacy so why not genetics… — M W (@M7J7W) June 22, 2023

Following that, users state that people who are from Africa are lean and muscular. At the same time, they are Black individuals as well. In addition to this, users are stating that these people are not indulging themselves in unhealthy fast food on a daily basis. However, it appears that liberals are still adamant in blaming White people for the obesity rates in America.

