Katy Perry shares update on sobriety pact with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently opened up about her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s decision to embark on a three-month sober “pact.” Perry shared with PEOPLE that the pact was an opportunity for both of them to reset and give their bodies a chance to bounce back. While Perry has always focused on finding balance and doesn’t identify strongly with any labels related to sobriety, she has chosen to support Bloom by abstaining from alcohol during the pact.

Perry Partnering in sobriety

Bloom, who is currently working on a movie in London, inspired Perry to join him in the sober journey. She believes that doing it together with her partner makes it easier to commit to the challenge. Perry acknowledges that her career intensity and responsibilities as a mother to their 2½-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, can be demanding, and she values moments of reset in her life.

Although Katy is not ready to release new music at the moment, she assures fans that her creativity and ideas are constantly flowing. She plans to embark on a world tour when she does release new music. Interestingly, before sharing her music with the world, Perry first plays it for her daughter, Daisy, to gauge her response.

Creating new music

Katy is currently focused on her Las Vegas residency, Play, which will conclude in October. She is excited about the upcoming phase of her music and believes that it will come from a place of love. While fans eagerly await new music from Katy Perry, she continues to explore her creative process and involve her daughter in the journey.

According to a DailyMail.com exclusive report, there are indications that she is considering quitting the ABC series, American Idol. She reportedly feels that the show’s producers positioned her as the “nasty judge” and believes she was thrown under the bus.

